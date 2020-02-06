|
ODESSA - Joe Tidwell Jr. passed away peacefully at his home on February 3, 2020 surrounded by his family. He went to see his beloved wife, Dorothy, who passed 14 years ago. Joe married Dorothy Harkins on July 25, 1950.
Joe was born on November 21, 1929 in Breckenridge, Texas to Joe Tidwell Sr. and Virgil Kelly Livingston. Joe married Dorothy Harkins on July 25, 1950. He worked as a mechanic and he worked his last 15 years for the school bus barn before retiring 25 years ago. He worked for most of the dealerships in Odessa at one time or another.
Joe was a lifetime bowler and a lifetime fisherman.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, both of his parents, 3 brothers, 1 sister, 2 granddaughters, Kelsey and Ayrielle.
Joe is survived by his sons, John Tidwell of Gardendale, Tom Tidwell of Graham and Joe Tidwell and daughter-in-law, Tricia of Odessa; sisters, Betty Turner and Barbara Staggs; grandchildren, Jason and wife, Jennifer; Jeromy and wife, Bridgett and their daughter, Kelly; great grandchildren, Matt and wife, Lauren and their children, Isaac, Bryson, Seth, Jeffery, Bailea, Joely and John Mathew; great-great grandchildren, Bentley, Evie and Theo. He was a great man to all his family and was loved by all. He is missed already.
Visitation is from 6:00-8:00 PM, Friday, February 7, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.
Graveside Services will be at 10:00 AM, Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be, Jason Tidwell, Jeromy Tidwell, Bryson Tidwell, Jeffery Tidwell, Seth Tidwell, John Mathew Turner, Matt Tidwell and Isaac Tidwell.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice of Midland, as they were a great help to us for the last year. Everyone there was wonderful. A special thanks to Cecilia whom dad was very fond of.
Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on Feb. 6, 2020