Joey Licon Obituary
ODESSA, TX - Joey Licon, age 50, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019 in Odessa TX. He was born Friday, October 4, 1968 in Odessa, TX to Jose Cruz Licon and Belia Quinonez Nieto

Those left to cherish his love and memories are his wife: Anna Licon; mother; sons: Ricky Licon, Cody Salcido and Coby Salcido; daughters: Vanessa Licon, Savanah Licon, Destinee Licon, Tiffany Salcido, Daffany Salcido, Jazmyne Salcido, and Demry Salcido; brothers: Robert Licon and Jose Cruz Licon, Jr. ; sisters: Melissa Licon and Mary Jane Licon Prieto; and numerous grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his father.

A Prayer Service will be 7:00 PM Friday, May 10, 2019 at Power and Authority of Jesus Christ Church, and Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, May 11, 2019. Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com.
Published in Odessa American on May 10, 2019
