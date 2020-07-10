ODESSA - John Allen Pokorny, born August 21, 1938, to Raymond Victor Pokorny and Jewell McLean Pokorny in San Angelo, Texas passed away July 7, 2020. Ray and Jewell moved to Odessa, Texas in 1942, where Raymond had Pokorny Transports. John worked there after school each day. He graduated from Odessa High School in 1957.



John married his high school sweetheart, Paula Walner divorcing after 13 years of marriage, never having any children. He then met Shirley Rice in 1972 and married her taking on 3 children as his own; Ronna, Carma and Blaine. He was an avid hunter and took the kids with him everywhere he went. He adopted them and taught them everything he knew about being fair, God and hunting.



He owned Pamper House of Pets and was very knowledgeable about the fish, birds, gerbils, guinea pigs, snakes and rats that he sold in the shop. He loved teasing the customers when they would bring in their dogs, asking where they could get them bred. He was the President of the Goldsmith Gun Club, growing the membership from 18 to 76 families. The last 45 years he promoted the Permian Basin Gun Shows in Odessa, TX four times per year.



John lost his dad, Raymond in 1993 and his mother Jewell in 2010.



He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Shirley, daughter Ronna & Earl Moore of Midland, TX; daughter Carma & George Eary of Brady, TX; step-son Blaine & Sandy Coon of Odessa, TX; son John Michael & Kayme Pokorny of Montgomery, TX; Grandchildren: Jacquie Lynn & husband Whit Allen of Brownwood, TX; Joshua & Megan Eary of Brady, TX; Alex & Dani Eary of Brady, TX; Duke Barker of Granbury, TX; Amanda & Shawn Hammon of Odessa, TX; Great Grandchildren: John Roy Pokorny, Kenzie Brooke Pokorny, Ian Eary, Preston Eary, Bryson Eary, Issac Eary, Olivia Renee Eary, Brycen, Ali and Wyatt Hammon; Devin, Jadon and Tiffani Barker.



Many, many friends and extended families from the gun shows, his best friend from high school Darrell Logsdon, friends: Rudy Castillo, Richard "Dick" Stallcup, Monty Sansom, Cisco, Charlie McDonald, David Lindley, Bud Jones and 3 young men he considered his sons (from another mother) Charlie Stovall, Carl Shanks and Jack Parr Jr.



Graveside services will be held in San Angelo, TX at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens at 10 AM on Saturday, July 11, 2020. There will be a viewing Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Gutierrez Funeral Chapels in San Angelo located at 1102 Knickerbocker Rd, San Angelo, TX 76903. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Odessa, TX.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store