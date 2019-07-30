|
|
ODESSA - John Barnett Hamrick, 90, of Odessa, Texas passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019. His faithful example, quiet spirit, and humble attitude served to guide his family and others toward a life rich in God's love and grace.
John was born in San Saba, Texas on February 19, 1929 to John Barnett Hamrick Sr. and Ada Lucille Griffin Hamrick. John and his younger sister, Betty, grew up surrounded by an extensive family.
He met his wife of 67 years, Rosemary Acuff from Coahoma, Texas, while carpooling to Abilene Christian where both were attending college at the time. They were married on March 28, 1952. John also served on the Corp of Engineers at A&M University, majoring in range management. He later served in the United States Air Force from 1951 - 1955 during the time of the Korean War. In 1967 John moved his family to Odessa, Texas where John worked for El Paso Products, Rexene, and Huntsman.
John was an avid fisherman and loved taking his family on summer adventures, traipsing the rivers, lakes, and streams of Colorado. He taught his girls to fish, made them bait their own hooks, and how to enjoy a good fish fry. Fly fishing was a particular joy as well as camping in the national forest.
As a member of Sherwood Church of Christ for 51 years, John served as both a deacon and then elder for 45 of those years. His example of quiet servitude, dedication and faith in God was unwavering.
John is survived by his wife Rosemary of Odessa, Texas, 3 daughters, Marsha Lois Hamrick of Lamesa, Texas, Rebecca Gail Raney of Odessa, Texas, and Carol Elaine Rogers of Lubbock, Texas, his sister Betty Stuteville of Bossier City, LA, sister-in-law, Kay Kitts of Georgetown, Texas, 5 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, and numerous nephews and nieces.
Services will be held at Sherwood Church of Christ on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 10:00 AM with Lynn Money and Taylor Robles officiating. Intermittent to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign his guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on July 30, 2019