John Bowen
1941 - 2020
ODESSA - Having lived and loved well, John Winslow (JW) Bowen reluctantly released his hold on this life. Beloved husband, father, and grandfather. JW passed away peacefully at home Sunday, October 25, 2020 at the age of 79.

He was born September 18, 1941 in Stafford KS to Clarence Lloyd Bowen and June Bowen. The family moved to Grandfalls, TX in 1951 and later moved to Odessa in 1957. JW graduated from Odessa High School and attended Odessa College. At the age of 13 he was pumping gas and washing cars and had a short rodeo career.

In 1962 he married Murlene Alexander and had three sons, Kevin, Kyle and Kristen Bowen.

JW was an oil field sales legend. JW mapped out a career path in the early 60s and followed it to the letter. Working for Misco United Supply for eleven years, Demco Valves five years and Victaulic thirty years. JW hired, trained and promoted many sales personnel, many of those rising to high ranks in the company. JW will be remembered for decades due to his dependability, character and many "Bowenisms".

February 29, 1996 JW married his best friend and soul mate, Jan Jordan. They enjoyed Many happy years traveling and spending time at the lake, so many happy memories.

Predeceased by his parents and stepson Timothy Jordan.

He is survived by his wife, Jan, sons; Kevin Bowen of Odessa, TX , Kyle Bowen (Cyndi) of Valencia Spain, Kris Bowen (Joline) of Odessa, TX, sister Carol Garrettson of Irving, TX, stepson Steve Jordan (Donna) of Breckinridge, TX, daughter-in-law Beth Jordan of Fort Worth, TX, granddaughter Brea Bowen of Valencia Spain. Step grandchildren; Chad (Mandi), Tyler (Amanda), Matthew (Courtney), Tanner Jordan, Torrey Jordan, Tiffany Selz, Ryan Wilhoit. Great grandchildren; Darin, Parker, Branson, Trinity and Madison. Niece Shelly Quartieri.

He also leaves behind his beloved "lake family" at Shakers Camp, Possum Kingdom Lake. You were all in his heart. He loved you all dearly, including his partner in crime, Jim Kennedy.

He had many friends because he was a good friend.

A memorial service is planned for Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 10 am at the Asbury Methodist Church at University and Tanglewood in Odessa.

Please make donations to Victory Ministries Outcry in the Bario "Halfway House" at 2300 Canterbury St. Austin, TX 78702.

Services will be live streamed at Asbury United Methodist Church.org or Asbury United Methodist Facebook page.

Published in Odessa American on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Service
10:00 AM
live streamed at Asbury United Methodist Church.org or Asbury United Methodist Facebook page
NOV
14
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Asbury Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home
601 North Alleghaney
Odessa, TX 79761
4323320991
