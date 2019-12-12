|
|
SAN ANTONIO - John C. Dennison-a loving husband, a generous father, and a faithful Christian-passed away at the age of 83, on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Northeast Baptist Hospital in San Antonio after an unexpected and sudden illness. He was born on May 16, 1936, in Odessa, Texas, to Frankie and M. Clarence Dennison. Both his parents and his second wife, Donna Dennison, precede him in death.
John's first wife, Candace Kaye, and his three sons from that marriage survive him: John Edward "Jed" Dennison, his wife, Margie, and their sons, Wesley and Paul; Timothy Dennison, his wife, Sarah, and their children, Benjamin and Iris; and Matthew Dennison and his wife, Elizabeth. His stepdaughter, Sabra N. Sweeney, her husband, Bob, and their two sons, Thomas and Daniel; and stepson, Alton Scott Newell III, his daughter, Katie Coslov, and her husband, Ryan, and their daughter, Ruby, also survive him.
John enjoyed growing up in West Texas, and he had a lifelong affection for the region. He remained in close contact with his relatives in the area and many of his friends from high school. He attended Texas Tech University and graduated with a civil engineering degree in 1959. In his professional life, John worked for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and several smaller engineering firms before a long career at Georgia-Pacific. He also served in the U.S. Army Reserves for many years, reaching the rank of lieutenant colonel.
John's service in the Army and Army Reserves reflected his sense of duty to his country. It also provided him with the opportunity to learn to fly propeller airplanes, an activity he enjoyed most of his adult life, both personally (taking his family for flights around South Texas) and as part of his service (flying Army Generals around much of the South and Southwest).
John liked watching classic films, and he had a special fondness for Westerns. His love of the Old West also informed his reading. He was an avid reader of the Western novels of Louis L'Amour, as well as the seafaring adventures of Horatio Hornblower and books on current political and social topics. But his favorite book was always his Bible, which he was constantly reading and annotating. For him, scripture was not only something to study, but something to share, which he did whenever he had the opportunity. He taught Sunday school for many years at several different churches. John was particularly fond of teaching preschoolers.
Whether it was running, skiing, riding his bike, camping, or working out at the gym, John enjoyed any opportunity to exercise and enjoy being outside in God's creation. He was a great football fan for most of his life, and he refereed high school football for several years. While he may have had his favorite teams, he would always say that he just wanted to "see a good game."
John was a man of many interests, occupations, and hobbies, but his main focus was on his family and the many friends he made through his work, church life, and community involvement. To his wife Donna, he was a constant source of love and support during her many years of illness. To his children, grandchildren, and the children of his many friends, he was a warm and supportive presence. To his friends and relatives, he was a good listener and trusted confidant who was always available for a serious talk and prayer if someone needed spiritual counsel. During lighter moments, he was an easygoing companion who enjoyed spirited conversation and a good laugh.
John was a man who quietly and humbly practiced his faith through acts of generosity and kindness to strangers. Because he generally refused to make a fuss about these activities, we can never be sure how many people's lives he touched beyond his circle of friends and family, but there must have been many. For this reason, family, friends, and the larger community will deeply miss this servant of God.
There will be a visitation on Sunday, December 15, 2019, from 6 pm to 8 pm at Porter Loring North, 2102 N. Loop 1604 East in San Antonio. The graveside service will take place the next morning at 9 am at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, 1520 Harry Wurzbach. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in John's name to the Lighthouse Christian Camp, 205 Serenity Place, Smithville, TN 37166 (https://lighthousechristiancamp.com/donate). You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.porterloring.com.
Arrangements with Porter Loring North Mortuary 2102 N. Loop 1604 East, San Antonio, Texas 78232
Published in Odessa American on Dec. 12, 2019