IRAAN - Following a lengthy illness, John Dean Dorris traded this world for a cancer-free, heavenly home on June 23, 2019. He passed away peacefully at Shannon Hospital in San Angelo.



His life began in the same place. He was always proud to say that he was born in Shannon Hospital May 27, 1949. His parents Arl Dean Dorris and Verna Linna "Jack" Dorris preceded him in death.



He married Gladys, his wife of 42 years, November 22, 1976. They have one son, Terry Walter Dorris; one granddaughter, Tiffany Dorris Dumont; and one great-grandson, Braden Glenn Dumont. All live in Pecos County close to Iraan on the Frank Perry Ranch. John has several cousins: Clay Dudley, Robert Parker, David Parker, and Mary Parker.



He graduated from Iraan High School and Sul Ross University where he earned the equivalent of two undergraduate degrees, one in Range Animal Science and one in Business Administration.



John was somewhat of a Renaissance man. He ranched in Pecos and Crockett Counties virtually all his life as well as worked in the oilfield. He knew every aspect of both the oil industry and ranching.



John Dean (as he was known to residents of his hometown, Iraan) was a devout Christian, a devoted family man, a 32nd degree Mason, a member of the First United Methodist Church in Rankin, Texas, and a member of the Iraan Lions Club. He served on the Middle Pecos Groundwater Conservation District for approximately 19 years.



John was known for his sometimes-brutal honesty, a personality characteristic which his many close friends respected. He was also known for his knowledge of local history and his ability to recall details.



The funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church in Rankin, Texas at 11:00 am. Viewing will be held at the church from 9:00 am until 11:00 am. Longtime friend Nancy Poage will officiate. A brief graveside service will follow at 2:00 pm in Iraan at the Restland Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Shaffer-Nichols Funeral Home.



Pallbearers will be Matt Allison, Daniel Torres, Randy Piel, Bob Parker, David Parker, and John McIntyre. Honorary pallbearers will be Lindsey Davis, Bud Poage, Eddie Sweeten, Ernest Woodward, Don Jackson, and Mike Oliphant.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to the Pecos River 4-H Club (P.O. Box 543, Iraan, Texas 79744) or the .