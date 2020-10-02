ODESSA - John Dean Palmer, age 75, passed from this life on Thursday, October 1, 2020. He began his earthly journey in Brownwood, TX on September 4, 1945, born to the late John and Zama Palmer. He married Debra Hicks in Odessa on January 7, 1995 and they enjoyed 25 years together. He was a Veteran of the US Navy.
Those left to cherish his love and memories are his beloved wife: Debra Palmer; daughters: Georgianna Harbin and husband Jason of Monahans, TX, Charlotte DeAnn Jones and husband James of Commerce, GA and Anna Taylor and Brian Yandell of Andrews, TX and sons: Harry Taylor and Rodlynn and James Taylor and wife Randi, all of Odessa, TX; ; as well as 10 grandchildren: John Grady, Ethan, Taylor, Bryson, Garrett James, Hope, Andrew, Caley, Chouko and Reef.
He was preceded in death by his parents: John and Zama Palmer and sister: Vivian Bryant.
Family visitation will be held from 5-7:00 pm, Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Acres West Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm, Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Acres West Funeral Chapel. Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com
.