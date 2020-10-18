ODESSA - John Duncan Jensen, 88, of Odessa, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Medical Center Hospital.
John was born in Lindsay, OK on December 3, 1931 to the late William Vance Jensen and Margaret Marie Martin. He graduated from Kermit High School in 1951. He married Roberta (Bobbie) Ann Grimm on July 17, 1953 and they were married for 41 years before her passing in February 1995.
He was in the Air Force for 23 years and retired to Odessa to be near his mother and stepfather. While stationed in California, he spent his spare time working at the local bowling alley, was a volunteer firefighter, and worked for United Van Lines. After retiring to Odessa, he had another 20-year career with the United States Postal Service. During his time at the Post Office, he continued his education at Midland College and received his Associate Degree in Business Management.
His hobbies included motorcycles, bowling, and he was an avid MOJO fan. Although he was not much of a gambler, he always managed to take his wife to Las Vegas once or twice a year, whenever she was ready.
He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, Moose Lodge and the CAF. He loved those Air Shows and any type of airplane. He had visited almost every Aviation museum and many Battleships. In the late 1990's or early 2000's, he took FiFi's gas tanks to California to be refurbished.
John is survived by his two sons, John Duncan Jensen, Jr and wife Shari of Fairfield, CA and Robert Andrew Jensen and husband Larry of Bryan/College Station; and daughter, Catherine Marie Scott, husband Kenneth and Granddog, Bear, of Odessa. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and friends.
John is preceded in death by his wife, Roberta (Bobbie) Ann Jensen; mother and stepfather, Margaret and Ralph Martin; father, William Vance Jensen; brother, William Vance Jensen, Jr; half-brother, Victor Jensen; half-sister, Verlena Jensen; granddog, KJ; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Visitation will be Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 2-6 PM and Monday, October 19, 2020 from 4:30-8:30 PM at Frank W. Wilson Funeral Directors. Funeral services will be in the chapel on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 1 PM followed by interment with military honors at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes you to consider making a memorial donation in John Jensen's honor to the American Alzheimer's Association
.
The family wishes to thank the Medical Center staff for his care while he was in the hospital, and a special thanks to Maggie and Amy for their sincere love and compassion of being a nurse and taking excellent care of our daddy during his last days.