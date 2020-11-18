1/
John Edd May
ODESSA - John Edd May passed from this earthly life into the arms of his Heavenly Father November 16, 2020 at the age of 89 years. John was born July 30, 1931 to Samuel English May and Cora Rector May in Rule, Texas, where he was raised with his older siblings, Louis May, Wilburn May, and Joyce May Bond.

John had a successful high school career, as he made All District in football. as "Sticky Fingers" because he never dropped a pass. He served as class president each year and was named girls' basketball Sweetheart.

At 16 years old John enrolled in Texas A&M University, where he played second base and short stop for the baseball team, and was a member of the Corp. After graduating in 1952 with a degree in Animal Husbandry, he joined the United States Army where he qualified to be a forward observer and served in Korea.

John then moved to Lubbock, Texas where he received his Master's Degree from Texas Tech and his Smith Hughes AG ED while working as beef manager at Armour.

Teaching was his desire and calling. He and Berna McMinn May, his wife of over 60 years, moved to Post, Texas where he taught biology and math. LaRue May Thomas, his daughter, started first grade while Berna enrolled at Texas Tech University where she studied music. LaRue would say "we are all in school."

John loved the military and continued his career as a Reservist. He served as Commander of Command and General Staff school at the facility located at the Midland Odessa Airport until his retirement as Lt. Colonel in 1980, serving at total of 28 years.

In 1966, the family moved to Odessa where John taught physics and advanced science at Ector High School. The Permian High School principal requested that John come to to his school to teach biology. John became head of the Science department. He went on to receive a Masters in Genetics from Duke University and organized classes in genetics at Permian. John was voted Teacher of the year by ECISD teachers 1983. He retired from teaching Chemistry in 1982. His final teaching career was Instructor of Anatomy and Physiology and Biology at Odessa College.

John's first love was God. John served on all committees at First Baptist Church as chairman. He taught the SAME men in Sunday school for 31 years, as they would not promote to the next age group.

John was civic minded and served in the Gideons, Lions Club (where he was president twice), Hospital Auxiliary (served 20 years), and volunteered to tutor high school students.

John loved basketball, football, hand ball, bowling, and bridge. He could not be beaten at bridge. John loved traveling. He and Berna traveled extensively throughout the United States & abroad.

The legend of John's life could not be complete without expressing the dedication and love to his family. His family came first. He was totally dedicated to all family members. His wife, daughter, grandchildren and great grandsons were the highlight of his life. He will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Frank W. Wilson Funeral Directors from 5pm-7pm. Funeral services will be on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park.



Published in Odessa American on Nov. 18, 2020.
