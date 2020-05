Or Copy this URL to Share

MIDLAND - John Edward Johnson, 80, of Midland, died Saturday, May 16, 2020, in Midland. Memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm May 21, 2020, at 1st Southern Baptist Church in Gardendale. Derrick Looney is officiating. Arrangements are by American Heritage Cemetery Funeral Home Crematory of Midland .



