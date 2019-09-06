Odessa American Obituaries
|
Services
Frank W. Wilson Funeral Directors
4635 Oakwood Drive
Odessa, TX 79761
(432) 368-7191
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Asbury United Methodist Church
John Frederick Conlin Sr.


1924 - 2019
John Frederick Conlin Sr. Obituary
ODESSA - John Frederick Conlin Sr. age 94, of Odessa, passed away September 2, 2019 in Odessa, TX at Medical Center Hospital. John was born in Ft. Worth, TX on November 30, 1924. He lived in Putnam, TX until the age of 17, when he enlisted in the US Navy in 1941 and served throughout World War II until 1945. He served his country in the South Pacific.

After the war, John returned home to Texas and worked in the oilfield until his retirement. John loved playing golf, hunting and watching the Dallas Cowboys. He also umpired little league baseball for many years. John loved his family very much. He was known for telling his jokes and helping others.

John was preceded in death by two of his children: daughter, Carol Ann Brewer and son, John Conlin, Jr.

He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Nancy Conlin; son, Jimmy Conlin; granddaughters, Kim, Kelsey and great grandson, Kasen. He is also survived by his oldest grandson, John Dale Brewer and wife Tonya and great grandsons, Chapman, Chandler and Corban; grandson, Nick and his wife, Amanda and their children, Eric and Jayden; and his daughter-in-law, Sharon and grandsons, Chris and Dean.

Public visitation will be Friday September 6, 2019 from 4PM to 8PM at Frank Wilson Funeral Home. The funeral services will be at 10am Saturday September 7, 2019 at Asbury United Methodist Church with Pastor Sean Smith officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Charles Cotton, Matt Lippman, John Bradford, Oscar Lopez, Diego Lopez, Mike Nelson will serve as pallbearers.
Published in Odessa American on Sept. 6, 2019
