ODESSA - John G. Bethune, of Odessa, TX, passed away on May 12, 2020 in Odessa. Funeral Services will be at 2:00 PM, Monday, May 18, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Dr. Jimmy Braswell officiating. John was born December 14, 1930 to John and Bertha Bethune in Scanton, PA. John was married to Alice (Davis) Bethune, they were married for 55 years until her passing on April 15, 2005. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Cecilia (Sanchez) Bethune, passing on April 28, 2020. John was a minister and he also made his living as an Insurance Agent. John is survived by his eight children, Jack Bethune, David Bethune, Karen Pearl, Naomi Gross, Lois Huffine, Rose Brundage, Timothy Bethune and Robert Bethune; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; three brothers, Glen Bethune, David Bethune and Paul Bethune; sisters, Betty, Peggy and Darlene.
Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home.
Published in Odessa American on May 15, 2020.