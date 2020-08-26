1/1
John H. David
1941 - 2020
ODESSA - John H David, born September 28, 1941 in Huntington Arkansas to Dortha Mae Sharp David and Tommie Sampson David, passed peacefully from this life on August 21, 2020.

John was the owner-operator of Benny's Auto Parts and Twin Cities Speedway. He had a kind spirit and a giving heart.

He is survived by his sons; David W. David of Princeton, TX. John David Jr. and wife Janice of Odessa. Daughter, Melinda White and husband T.J. of Odessa, Sisters; Marty Moredock of Thomasville GA, Troyce Wetz and husband John of Durham, CA. Tonnie Robbins and husband Jamie of San Angelo, TX. Grandchildren: Kenzie Horton and husband Ryan, Brance David, Keverile Brown and husband Sim and Landon White, all of Odessa TX. Great Grandchildren; Dexx Mojica and Ellie Horton of Odessa TX. Grand Dogs: Gypsy Marie, Tink Joye, Koda, Dixie, Rebel, Holley, Ollie and Cojo.

John is preceded in death by, his wife of 52 years, Marie David, Father, Tommie Sampson David, Mother, Dortha Mae Sharp, and brother, Tommie Jack David.

Pallberers will be Brance David, Landon White, Dexx Mojica, TJ White, Ryan Horton, Sim Brown.

The family would like to say a special thank you to David and Joycette Griffis of Arlington TX, Linda Powers of St Jo TX, James and Georganna Sims of Lubbock TX. Focused Care of Odessa and Home Hospice of Odessa TX.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you give a donation in John's honor to the Humane Society of Odessa, P.O. Box 749, Odessa TX 79760

A Graveside Service will be held Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 10 am at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Odessa, TX.

Published in Odessa American on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Sunset Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home
601 North Alleghaney
Odessa, TX 79761
4323320991
