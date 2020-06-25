ODESSA John R. Scott Jr. of Gorman, Texas passed away on Father's Day, Sunday, June 21, 2020 at the age of 93. He was born May 23, 1927 in Temple, Texas to John Robert Scott, Sr. and Ida Dell Stracener Scott. John graduated from Odessa High School and briefly attended college at ACU until he was drafted into the United States Army. He selflessly and proudly served in the 4253rd Quartermaster Service Battalion during WWII. He married Leveta Boyd Scott on December 3, 1945 in Odessa, Texas.
Together they raised their children in Odessa, Texas where John was employed in the oil industry for many years. He eventually started his own company, Scotty Construction Co., where he was the owner/operator for many years.
In 1979, John and Leveta set their sights on retiring outside of DeLeon/Gorman in the Rock Bluff community and built the family home that John was blessed to live in until his final day on earth, at the golden age of 93.
John and Leveta loved their home place. Working his land and production was what he enjoyed most. It wasn't work to him, it was a true joy and he cherished each day God gave him to work on his land. John also enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family. John was a member of Church of Christ (Hwy 6), De Leon. He dearly loved his church family and the fellowship they offered him. He was a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather; faithful neighbor; and sincere friend. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
John is survived by his son, Robert Terry Scott and wife, Debbie; daughter Sheila Scott Dowlen; grandchildren Cristy Batte and husband Blake, Kelly Blau and husband Brandon, Scott Dowlen and wife Stephanie, Lisa Autry, Dana Dowlen, Brook Bell, Ryan Kibler and wife Destinee; fourteen great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren. John was preceded in death by his wife, Leveta Boyd Scott; his sister Pearl Lee Collins; and his parents.
Graveside funeral services will be held Monday, June 29, 2020 at 9:00am in Sunset Memorial Gardens (6801 E Business 20, Odessa, Texas). If desired, memorial contributions may be made in honor of John to the Church of Christ (Hwy 6) DeLeon, St. Jude's Research Hospital or to the West Texas Boys Ranch. Condolences may be offered online at www.nowlinandersfh.com.
Published in Odessa American from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.