ROSWELL - JOHN RAY WATSON, 77, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020, in Roswell, NM. Please take a moment and share a kind thought or memory with John's family at www.andersonbethany.com
.
SERVICES: A Masonic Service will be held at General Douglas L. McBride, on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at 10:00 AM in Roswell, New Mexico.
On January 10, 1943, John was born to Kyle Hershel and Helen Louise Brinks Watson in Eunice, New Mexico. He was a high school graduate who attended some college, but went on to join the U.S. Army and become an 82nd Airborne Paratrooper. Prior to retirement, he worked as a Measurement Technician with El Paso Natural Gas. John was a member of the Baptist Church, Jal Masonic Lodge #65, and Shriners International. He enjoyed golf, playing with his grandkids, buying/trading stocks, painting, and reading. His family and friends will miss him dearly.
SURVIVORS: Left behind to treasure their memories of John are his loving wife of 55 years, Jean Watson; children: John Ray Watson Jr. and Traci (Andrew) Gamboa; grandchildren: John-Caleb (Lexi) Gamboa of Frederica, Delaware, Mika Faye Gamboa (Luis) Sanchez of Roswell, New Mexico, John Ryan Watson of Hobbs, New Mexico, and Michael Thomas of Hobbs, New Mexico; great-grandchildren: Collin Jude Sanchez and Jaxon Cole Sanchez both of Roswell, New Mexico; siblings: Pat Sandmann of Port Townsend, Washington, and Linda Perkins of New Braunfels, Texas; close friend, Don Green of Jal, New Mexico; as well as his loving pet, Sassy.
PRECEDED: John is preceded in death by his parents, Kyle Hershel and Helen Louise Brinks Watson.
John's family would like to extend a special "Thank You" to the 100 Wing of Casa Maria Nursing Home of Roswell, New Mexico.
Contributions may be made in John's honor to:
Southwest Parkinson's Assoc.
3601 22nd Suite 300
Lubbock, Texas, 79410.