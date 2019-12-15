Home

Acres West Funeral Chapel & Crematory
8115 W. University Blvd.
Odessa, TX 79764
(432) 381-9000
John Raymond Harms


1935 - 2019
John Raymond Harms Obituary
ODESSA - John Raymond Harms, age 84, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Medical Center Hospital in Odessa. He was born in Hot Springs, Arkansas on September 21, 1935 to John Harms and Mollie (Hammock) Harms. He was a truck driver for many years.

John proudly and honorably served our country in the United States Navy and served in the Korean War. He moved to Odessa in 2002 from California to spend his senior years with his sister, Mary Ann. He enjoyed gardening, spending time outdoors, and had a passion for dancing. He enjoyed dancing so much that he would go out four times a week to senior dances. During John's time serving our country, he served in the Drum Bugle Corp and had a natural talent for it. He also enjoyed fishing and canoeing. He was a wonderful brother and uncle and was very funny. John and his striking blue eyes will be missed by many.

Those left to cherish his memory are his sister: Mary Ann Miles; two nieces: Marla Miles and Sabrina Miles; and four great-nieces: Bailey and Devin Marquez and Presley and Lexi Black.

John was reunited in Heaven with his parents: John and Mollie Harms.

No services are scheduled at this time as per John's wishes. Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and online condolences can be sent to the family online at acreswestfuneral.com.
Published in Odessa American on Dec. 15, 2019
