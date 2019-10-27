Odessa American Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
American Heritage Cemetery & Funeral Home
4100 North FM 1788
Midland, TX 79707
(432) 563-9767
Resources
More Obituaries for John Butts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Robert "Bob" Butts

Add a Memory
John Robert "Bob" Butts Obituary
MIDLAND - Bob Butts, 65, of Midland, went to be with the Lord on Thursday October 24th. He was born to John Henry and Joy Ann Graham Butts on March 27, 1954 in Midland, TX. Bob graduated from Midland High School in 1972 and received an associate's degree in Pneumatic Instrumentation from Texas State Technical College in 1974. He married Karen Goodson Butts in 1976. Bob was a Systems Electrical Consultant for ConocoPhillips for over 30 years before briefly retiring then consulting for Conoco and Citation. Bob and his family lived internationally for 11 years before settling back in Midland. Bob was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and boating. He never met a stranger or found a project he could not tackle. Bob is proceeded in death by his grandparents Burrell and Lillie Butts and W.O. and Gracie Graham as well as his mother, Joy. He is survived by his father John, wife Karen, two daughters: Diana Murray and husband Bryan of Longview, TX and Lauren Smith and husband Nathan of Houston, TX. He's also survived by his sister Lisa Van Winkle of Las Cruces, NM and brother Rick Butts, wife Sue and children Thomas and Millie of Kimbolton, UK; two grandchildren: Cayden Murray and Anabelle Smith. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Hospice of Midland. A memorial service will be held on Saturday November 2nd at Midessa Heights Baptist Church at 11am. Arrangements by American Heritage Cemetery Funeral Home Crematory.
Published in Odessa American on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
American Heritage Cemetery & Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of American Heritage Cemetery & Funeral Home
Download Now