John Robert "Big John" Washburn
1934 - 2020
ODESSA - Big John arrived in Heaven on Thursday, October 22, 2020 with great rejoicing. He was born April 21, 1934 in Wheeler County, TX. This gentle giant of a man quit school and went to work to help provide for his mother and younger siblings after the unexpected death of his dad. He began his oilfield career at the beginning of the 1950's by going to work for C. E. Phillips Well Service in 1953 and continuing to work for them for the next 40 years. He also worked for Well Tech and then eventually for Key Energy Services until his retirement in 2007.

The first thing you would notice when meeting "Big John" for the first time was his 6'9" stature. Once you got past that shock, you would quickly come to realize that his heart was actually the biggest thing about him. If you had a need, he would be one of the first to offer a helping hand or a word of encouragement. He basically never met a stranger.

It is because of his big heart, his extraordinary work ethics and his learned knowledge of the oilfield that he became well known in the industry as the man to call if you needed a job done right. He definitely led by example in all areas of life.

Big John loved his "bride" of 63 years and always wanted to make her happy. He loved and enjoyed being able to watch his grandkids and great-grandkids play and grow. He was an excellent fisherman who also enjoyed hunting, playing dominos with his sister and friends at the senior center and of course, playing practical jokes on those he loved. He quite literally gave his heart away to those around him.

Those he leaves behind to carry on his legacy are his wife: Frances Washburn; son: Terrall Washburn and wife Fay; daughters: Tracy Washburn and Kristi Williams; brothers: Walter Washburn and wife Judy and Cecil Washburn and wife Melba; sisters: Wanda Beauford and Merle Quizenberry and husband Bob; grandchildren: Tyreil (Brittany), Seth (Tara), Nathan, Lauren (Robert), HIllary (Ky), Jordan (Winston), Camren, Canyon, Tiffanie (Rusty), Brandon (Amber), and Amanda; and eighteen great-grandchildren.

Big John loved Jesus with all his heart, soul and mind. He was telling others about Jesus' love for them up until his body would no longer allow it. He is currently celebrating in Heaven with those family members and friends who put their trust in the Lord Jesus Christ and went before him. He would love to greet you at the gates of Heaven when your time here comes to an end.

Preceding him in death are his parents: Cecil Otis Washburn and Bessie Pearl (Darrow) Washburn; brothers: Bill and Roland Washburn; sister: Grace Cooper; and his infant son: Johnny D. Washburn.

Special thanks to all of you who visited with Daddy in the last few weeks of his earthly life. You truly were a blessing to him and his family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Westover Baptist Church Missions fund, The Door of Hope Mission or Jesus House.

Memorial services will be held at Westover Baptist Church at 2540 N. Torrance, Odessa, TX on Saturday November 7, 2020 at 1:00 pm.



Published in Odessa American on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Westover Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Acres West Funeral Chapel and Crematory
8115 W. University Blvd.
West Odessa, TX 79764
432-381-9000
Memories & Condolences
October 31, 2020
My first dune buggy ride will never for get it
Jeff Hoskinson
October 29, 2020
Gentle giant indeed. I love y’all.
Lenna Hamilton
Friend
October 29, 2020
Frances and Family, I'm so sorry to hear about Big John. He and his family were so loving and giving. Big John loved to play dominos with his friends, and always supportive of everyone. He will truly be missed. God Bless the Washburn family . Lourdes Flores
Lourdes Flores
October 28, 2020
Big John was such a giving, sweet, happy and strong man! I know he will be missed terribly here, but I can see my Raymond greeting him there in heaven, with a smile on his face and a fishing boat telling him to hop in. Praying for this sweet family. Love you all.
Jayne Grametbaur
Friend
October 28, 2020
What a great man He will be missed by many our prayers to the Washburn family God Bless
Terry & Paula Golden
Friend
October 28, 2020
Absolutely loved Uncle John ❤❤ He had a great sense of humor and a huge heart. He will be greatly missed.
Tina Washburn Knighten
Family
October 28, 2020
Big John was an example of how a christian should live and act. We are praying for family. We have a lot of good memories of him and family. We love Big John and Washburn family.
Ronald Copeland
Friend
October 27, 2020
my God bless all of you at this sad time.
Karen Porter
Family
October 27, 2020
I'm so sorry for the family's loss. John was a nice man , and enjoyable to be around , and play dominoes with. He and his humor will be missed.
Eddie Wolf ( West Side Seniors )
Friend
