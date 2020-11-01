ODESSA - Big John arrived in Heaven on Thursday, October 22, 2020 with great rejoicing. He was born April 21, 1934 in Wheeler County, TX. This gentle giant of a man quit school and went to work to help provide for his mother and younger siblings after the unexpected death of his dad. He began his oilfield career at the beginning of the 1950's by going to work for C. E. Phillips Well Service in 1953 and continuing to work for them for the next 40 years. He also worked for Well Tech and then eventually for Key Energy Services until his retirement in 2007.The first thing you would notice when meeting "Big John" for the first time was his 6'9" stature. Once you got past that shock, you would quickly come to realize that his heart was actually the biggest thing about him. If you had a need, he would be one of the first to offer a helping hand or a word of encouragement. He basically never met a stranger.It is because of his big heart, his extraordinary work ethics and his learned knowledge of the oilfield that he became well known in the industry as the man to call if you needed a job done right. He definitely led by example in all areas of life.Big John loved his "bride" of 63 years and always wanted to make her happy. He loved and enjoyed being able to watch his grandkids and great-grandkids play and grow. He was an excellent fisherman who also enjoyed hunting, playing dominos with his sister and friends at the senior center and of course, playing practical jokes on those he loved. He quite literally gave his heart away to those around him.Those he leaves behind to carry on his legacy are his wife: Frances Washburn; son: Terrall Washburn and wife Fay; daughters: Tracy Washburn and Kristi Williams; brothers: Walter Washburn and wife Judy and Cecil Washburn and wife Melba; sisters: Wanda Beauford and Merle Quizenberry and husband Bob; grandchildren: Tyreil (Brittany), Seth (Tara), Nathan, Lauren (Robert), HIllary (Ky), Jordan (Winston), Camren, Canyon, Tiffanie (Rusty), Brandon (Amber), and Amanda; and eighteen great-grandchildren.Big John loved Jesus with all his heart, soul and mind. He was telling others about Jesus' love for them up until his body would no longer allow it. He is currently celebrating in Heaven with those family members and friends who put their trust in the Lord Jesus Christ and went before him. He would love to greet you at the gates of Heaven when your time here comes to an end.Preceding him in death are his parents: Cecil Otis Washburn and Bessie Pearl (Darrow) Washburn; brothers: Bill and Roland Washburn; sister: Grace Cooper; and his infant son: Johnny D. Washburn.Special thanks to all of you who visited with Daddy in the last few weeks of his earthly life. You truly were a blessing to him and his family.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Westover Baptist Church Missions fund, The Door of Hope Mission or Jesus House.Memorial services will be held at Westover Baptist Church at 2540 N. Torrance, Odessa, TX on Saturday November 7, 2020 at 1:00 pm.