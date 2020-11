Or Copy this URL to Share

ODESSA - John Robert "Big John" Washburn, 86, of Odessa, died Thursday, October 22, 2020, in Odessa. Memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday November 7, 2020, at Westover Baptist Church. Burial was privately held by the family. Arrangements are by ACRES WEST FUNERAL CHAPEL of Odessa.



