ODESSA - John Scott Duckering died unexpectedly in Odessa Texas on September 30th 2020. He was 74. He is preceded in death by his mother and father and his brother and sister, Don Charles Duckering and Lura Lonita Short. He is survived by the love of his life Donna Duckering, his daughter Tasha N. Duckering, two sisters Sara Duckering-Reed and Lynda Duckering-Wright and step brother, Richard Farrelly. John was born in Odessa Texas on October 15th, 1945 to Agnes Marguerite Scott and Donald Neal Duckering. His mother's family, the Scotts, owned The Scott Theatre Firm; 4 popular theaters located in and around Odessa; The Scott, The Plains drive-in, The Rio and The Twin Terrace drive-in.



In 1964, John graduated Staff Sergeant from the Oklahoma Military Academy, of which, he was very proud. John made it on the Dean's Honor Roll, President's Honor Roll; joined the Color Guard Team and Rifle Team; awarded Outstanding Cadet, Academic Achievement Wreath and Outstanding Proficiency Ribbon; volunteered on Military Staff and served as the secretary treasurer of Student Council. After his graduation from OMA, he lived a short while in Houston Texas working his way up in banking and accounting. But his heart lived in Odessa and in 1977, he moved back, settling his roots in the house he would forever call "his castle". John was a man of science, spending the days of his life inquiring into the beauty of life and humanity. 'A man of the stars', as his daughter calls him.



Described as "the smartest man I've ever known" by anyone who had ever known him. Indeed, John was a deeply creative and highly intelligent man. John was a musician, an artist, a philosopher, a poet, a jokester and although he was a gregarious man, his true passion was working with his hands and his mind.



A graveside service will be held in his honor at Ector County Cemetery Friday, October 9th at 9am. All are welcome to celebrate the life of John.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations in his name to the Museum of the Southwest in Midland Texas: Megan Buck, 432.683.2882 x 303 or ceck@MuseumSW.org.



Condolences can be sent to Donna Duckering djhiok59@yahoo.com at to Tasha Duckering at tashaduckering@gmail.com.



Services entrusted to Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home



