MIDLAND - John Sullivan, 51, of Midland, died Tuesday, October 20, 2020, in Midland. Mass will be celebrated at 2:00 PM October 29, 2020, at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Midland. Monsignor Larry Droll is officiating. Arrangements are by Willowbrook Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Midland.



