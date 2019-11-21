|
NEW YORK CITY - John Wells Colgin, Jr., 41 years old, crossed into heaven on the morning of November the 17th, 2019 at Cornel Hospital in New York City. He is now with Jesus in whom he trusted and worshipped from an early age. John was born in Austin TX on March 14, 1978. He is preceded in death by his Granny, Jean Colgin, his grandparents Neal Ferguson and Jean Holland Ferguson, his Grandpa Dr. Herman Holland, and his uncle Scott Holland.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Charmaine, his precious son, David Jeremiah, of Brooklyn, NY where the three of them attended church at All Saints Church. John is also survived by his Grandad, JR Buzz Colgin, his parents, Johnny and Terrie Colgin, his sister, Paige Colgin. John loved his extended family and enjoyed spending time with each of them. They include Aunt Gail Kimbrell, Aunt Suzy Colgin, Uncle Paul and Aunt Becky Colgin, Aunt Donna Porter Strickland and Cousin Ivy Holland, Cousin Deanna Dickerson and family, and Cousin Ronda Boner and family.
John was a certified Children's Pastor and worked in children's ministry in Roswell, GA, Atlanta GA and in middle Tennessee. He was a camp counselor many summers at Camp Cherith in Clemson, SC. He really enjoyed the food industry and worked in several restaurants and prepared food at Madison Square Garden and Citi Field in New York. He loved ice hockey, good food, good music, his family and his Lord Jesus. His smile and laughter will be deeply missed. He was full of life, kind-hearted and blessed with a great sense of humor.
A get together for family and friends will be held Friday November 22nd, 2019 from 6-8:30PM in the fellowship hall at Grace Christian Fellowship 3450 Billy Hext Road, Odessa, TX 79762. No service, just some food and visiting. Our family wishes for this to be a happy time.
You can make a donation at https://www.gofundme.com/f/colgin-transplants?utm_medium=email&utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_na+share-sheet&pc_code=em_db_co2876_v1&rcid=21076f1bc796498cb6acfa9db4b64d41
Donations will be used for final arrangement expenses and future expenses for Charmaine and David.
Published in Odessa American on Nov. 21, 2019