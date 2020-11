Or Copy this URL to Share

KERMIT - Johnnie Felix Almon Jr., 67, of Kermit, died Saturday, October 31, 2020, in Kermit. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am November 4, 2020, at Family Services Funeral Chapel. Burial will take place Friday, November 6, 2020 in Park Dale Cemetery in Arlington, TX Pastor Donnie Rollie is officiating. Arrangements are by FAMILY SERVICES FUNERAL PARLOR of Kermit.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store