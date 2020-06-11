AUSTIN - Johnnie C. Fields, a man full of God's grace who lived an exemplary life; one that was a tribute to his character and grit; a testament to his compassion and tolerance, humor and wisdom, passed away on June 7, 2020.
Johnnie was born in Waco, Texas, the son of Johnnie and Bernice Fields, on August 23, 1927. He served his country in the United States Navy during World War II, and witnessed the first hydrogen bomb detonation in the Pacific. Happily, a quieter life lay ahead, though years later, his voyage with Honor Flight Austin to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier was one of his greatest memories.
He attended the University of Texas and received a Bachelor of Architecture degree in 1951. He married Dot Sartin during his final year of college in 1950. He worked in Austin until 1955 when he moved to Odessa and founded the firm of Peters and Fields Architects with a classmate.
For 30 years in Odessa, he was active in many business, civic, cultural, and professional organizations. Professionally, he was active in the American Institute of Architects. Johnnie also served multiple times as an officer with the Texas Society of Architects. He received architectural design awards at the national, regional, state, and local level.
Johnnie was president of the Odessa Art Association, and a founding member of the Art Institute of the Permian Basin. He designed the Ellen Noel Art Museum, among many projects. His volunteerism included the YMCA, Chamber of Commerce, Park Board, Bank Board, Odessa Country Club, Planning and Zoning Board. And of course, he worked hard for the Permian High School Booster Club and cheered loudly for them on Friday nights.
After moving to Austin, he continued to work at Fields & Associates Architects with his son Chuck and his brother, Ken. Even at 92, he was in the office most days, providing a lifetime of architectural knowledge and brightening the day of the entire staff. The firm has designed many schools for the Lake Travis, Leander, Dripping Springs, Eanes, Austin, Llano, and Salado school districts, among others. Also, the firm has completed architectural designs for many churches in the area. Some of the churches Johnnie and the team have worked with are Lake Travis United Methodist, Westlake Bible Church, Hill Country Bible Church Pflugerville, Bee Creek United Methodist Church and Lakeway Church.
His career path melded the love of architecture with his passion for watercolor. Johnnie believed that it was important to devote the time and effort needed to achieve the creativity, integrity and basic values whether it was designing a building or creating a watercolor. Humble by nature, Johnnie was never one to bask in the many commendations, honors and accolades that accumulated over his prolific career, but instead took pride in seeing the hundreds of students he taught over the years discover the hidden artist living inside. He was excited last month, however, to earn a lifetime membership in the Waterloo Watercolor Group, which he served as president in 1994.
For all of his achievements in art and architecture, none came close to the pride he took in his family whom he loved with an unwavering devotion. Along with Dot, he is survived by his son, Chuck Fields, and two daughters, Debbie Heatley and Cynde McClain. He doted on his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Johnnie was handed a place on this earth with a God-given talent, and quietly made a life out of it. His contributions will long be celebrated by the artists and architects who grew to acclaim under his tutelage, through the paintings that adorn the walls of homes, galleries and public buildings, and the award-winning educational facilities, churches and office buildings scattered throughout the state of Texas.
His wonderful legacy lives through his work and the deep roots that he instilled in his children (and their children) who will know, as their cornerstone, his honest goodness. Johnnie often told his watercolor students to "be loose and unafraid" while painting. We know this is also how he lived his life.
Survivors include his wife Dot, of Austin, three children: Cynde McClain and husband John of Trenton, NJ, Chuck Fields and wife Suzy of Austin, and Debbie Heatley of Marble Falls, grandchildren: Ferrell Fields Damen and husband Jason, Brock Fields and wife Sara, Cliff Holdridge and wife Amber, Chase Holdridge, Matt Holdridge, step-grandchildren: Lauren Heatley and husband Matt, and Grant Heatley and wife Kelly, and five great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Johnnie's name may be made to the Lake Travis Education Foundation, PO Box 340759, Austin, TX 78734
A private service will be held, though a public celebration is anticipated in the fall. Those interested in this later event may contact Fields & Associates to be notified.
Arrangements by Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, Austin, Texas - (512) 452-8811. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Odessa American on Jun. 11, 2020.