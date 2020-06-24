Johnnie Hudson

ODESSA - Johnnie Faye Hudson gained her wings on the early morning of June 18, 2020. She was born in Bremond, TX on February 9, 1939 to the late EC Corona Sr. and Rosie Cofield Corona.



Johnnie was a member of Mount Zion Baptist Church in Odessa where she served on the usher board. She was a housewife for many years and also a loving Mother, Grand-Mother, Aunt and Sister. She was known to many as Big Mama. She loved cooking, drinking her cokes, watching Western Movies and enjoyed playing bingo with the family.



She was preceded in death by her husband Frank James Hudson; her parents, EC Corona Sr. and Rosie Cofield Corona; Daughter, Rhonda Arnold; her brothers, AD Edwards, Earnest Cofield (Uncle Fatty) and AY Corona (Uncle Rogers); and her sisters, Johnnie Mae Godfrey, Dorothy Corona, Princelle Miller and Pearline Davis.



She leaves to cherish her memories; sons James Arnold (Rose), Tony Hudson; daughters Alice Arnold, Brenda Lee, Belinda Arnold, Detri Arnold, Dorothy Hudson and Sandra Allen all of Odessa TX; One brother Charles Corona (Lydia) of Slaton, Tx; her two grandsons that she was proud to have raised , Tavias Allen and Demorri Wilkerson. 15 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. A host of nieces, nephews and friends that will always love and remember her.



A viewing will be held Wednesday June 24th, 2020 at Hubbard- Kelly Funeral Home from 4pm- 8pm. Funeral Services will be on Thursday June 25th, 2020 at Freedom Missionary Baptist Church at 1pm. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.



