KERMIT - Johnnie Mae Cook, 103, of Kermit, died Sunday, September 21, 2020, in Odessa. Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 pm October 3, 2020, at Westside Church of Christ Kermit, Tx. Arrangements are by FAMILY SERVICES FUNERAL PARLOR of Kermit.



