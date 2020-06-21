ODESSA - Johnny David Howton Sr., age 83, of Odessa, Texas, passed away on June 18, 2020, in Odessa.Visitation will be 1-3 PM on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home.Burial Services will be held at 9:30 AM on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Oakwood Cemetery in Waco, Texas, with Dr. John Wood of First Baptist Church of Waco, officiating. Arrangements are by Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home.Johnny Howton Sr. was born in Morton, Texas to Oral Valde Howton and Yulla Faye Howton on April 5, 1937. He went to school at Morton High School. He married Soon Howton on June 3, 1995 in Waco, Texas. Throughout his life, he worked in the Oil & Gas Industry and owned Tillery & Parks Company for 28 years. He was involved in the Odessa Chamber of Commerce.Johnny was a loving son, brother, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and a humble, kind soul to those who knew him.Johnny Howton Sr. is preceded in death by his first wife Rachel Howton, daughter Beth Hall, and his three brothers Jack, Joe, and Jimmy Howton.Johnny Howton is survived by his wife, Soon Howton, daughter Jennifer Howton, daughter Jamie Howton, son Jerry Howton, daughter Cindy Howton, son-in-law Chris Formant, son Johnny Howton Jr., daughter-in-law Karen Howton, granddaughter Leslie Hall, granddaughter Misty Melendi, grandson-in-law Randy Melendi, grandson Seth Howton, grandson Luke Howton, great granddaughter Rachel Melendi, great grandson Dylan Melendi, and nephew Len Gandy.Pallbearers will be Chris Formant, Len Gandy, Daniel Brower, Steven Garza, Seth Howton, and Luke Howton.The Family of Johnny Howton Sr. wishes to extend sincere thanks to Dr. Stuart Owens, Dr. David Vinson, Nurse Patty, Mike and Mama Falcon, Pat and Ruby McDonald, brothers Ken and Ronnie Mahalik, Dave and James Barry.