ODESSA - Johnny Lee Kephart passed away at the age of 91 years in Odessa, Texas on Wednesday, November 6th.
Johnny was born on 11/29/1927 in Grove, OK to Edgar Kephart and Opal Seabourn. He graduated from Burbank High School in Shidler, Oklahoma. After discharge from the Navy in 1947, Johnny began working for Phillips Petroleum. He married Gerri Wiest, the love of his life, in Hobbs, New Mexico on June 6, 1952. His friends remember him as a kind and gentle man devoted to his late wife.
Mr. Kephart is preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Opal Kephart, a brother, Dick Kephart, of Andrews and his wife, Gerri Kephart.
Johnny was an accomplished carpenter who enjoyed making things with his hands. He often helped those in need of his talents. Johnny was a devoted and loving husband to his wife, Gerri, during their 67 years together. He and Gerri were dedicated to the education of young minds as they saw them as contributions to the future. They were both faithful members of the Sherwood church of Christ.
Most of their retirement years, Johnny and Gerri could be seen daily taking their 3 1/2 mile walk around the neighborhood. They were always active and full of life doing the things they enjoyed together. Their favorite morning coffee spot was Daylight Donuts. They would say "the best thing about retirement is doing anything you want whenever you want." So, together they went. They were dedicated and devoted to one another through thick and thin all the way home to the Father in Heaven.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Odessa Christian School at 2000 Doran Ave. The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice of Midland and Odessa, at Brookdale Senior Living and at St. Joseph's Home Health for their kind help and service to our beloved brother in Christ.
Published in Odessa American on Nov. 12, 2019