ODESSA - Jonathan Duane Smith of Odessa, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in Odessa, Texas.Visitation will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020 1pm - 4pm at Martinez Funeral Home.A Graveside service will be held 9am, Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Ector County Cemetery - Odessa II Section. Arrangements are by Martinez Funeral Home.Jonathan was born in Big Springs, Texas to Tammi Smith and Terry Holbert on June 2, 1988.He went to school at Monahans ISD. He worked construction.Jonathan loved spending time with his family and son in his free time. He always kept a smile on his face no matter what and was always so positive even though there were rough times. He loved cars and clothes and his favorite color was blue.Jonathan is preceded in death by: Grandparents Cora Holbert and Willie Holbert, Jr., Great grandparents: Jeanne Boulds, Ray Boulds both of Montana, Marvin Smith, Helen Smith.Jonathan is survived by a son, Canaan Duane Smith and companion in parenting Kayla Rosario Cartwright of Monahans. Texas, siblings MeCora Smith, Stasha Ford, Tevin Ford, Raymone Ford, Teravious Holbert, Joshua Holbert, and Amia Holbert. Parents Tammi Smith, Terry Holbert (Charletta) of Odessa, Texas. Grandparents Russell Smith, Muriel Smith of Monahans, Texas and one aunt, Dawn Andrea Smith of San Antonio, Texas......uncles Todd Russell Smith and Marvin Ray Smith of Monahans, Texas.Flower arrangements, cards, etc. may be sent to Martinez Funeral Home.The family of Jonathan Duane Smith wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Medical Center Hospital, Bishop Darrell Sutton, family and friends.