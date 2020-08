PRESIDIO - Jorge Leyva, 41, of Presidio, died Monday, August 3, 2020, in Odessa. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, August 7, 2020, at Martinez Funeral Home Chapel. Family has opted for private cremation to follow. Pastor Emilio Bustamante is officiating. Arrangements are by MARTINEZ FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY of Odessa.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store