Home

POWERED BY

Services
Acres West Funeral Chapel & Crematory
8115 W. University Blvd.
Odessa, TX 79764
(432) 381-9000
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Redeemer Catholic Church
Interment
Following Services
Odessa II Gardens section of Ector County Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Jorge Muñoz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jorge Rosalio Muñoz


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jorge Rosalio Muñoz Obituary
ODESSA - Jorge Rosalio Munoz, age 66, of Odessa, passed from this life Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Medical Center Hospital. He was born Saturday, February 28, 1953 in Chihuahua, Mexico to the late Jose Socorro and Ofelia (Irigoyen) Munoz. He married Josefa Mendoza in Chihuahua, Mexico on December 30, 1976. He was a hard worker and had retired from working for Rama Fabrications as a pipefitter.

"Let me tell you one thing" - Jorge was a great husband and father who would always slip his grandkids a little cash on his way out the door. He was very supportive and was their #1 fan at his kids and grandkids sporting events. He loved barbequing and hanging out with his family. He was very competitive and he was always one upping his son. He enjoyed Dairy Queen tacos, his beer, his NFL pick ems, and reading the paper. Jorge was cool and calm, but had his jokester side as well. His smile will be sorely missed.

Those left to cherish his love and memory are his wife of 45 years: Josie Munoz of Odessa; son: Lynn Munoz and wife Yvette of Odessa; daughter: Georgina Lujan and husband Adrian of Odessa; brothers: Javier Munoz of Chihuahua, MX and Jose Socorro Munoz of El Paso; sisters: Maria Maldonado of Odessa and Rosaemma Vasquez of Chihuahua, MX; and five grandchildren: Chasity Lujan, Mariah Lujan, Adrian Isaiah Lujan, Brianna Munoz, and Gabriel Munoz.

Public visitation will be Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm with Rosary to be recited at Acres West Funeral Chapel at 7:00 pm on Monday, September 2, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Tuesday. September 3, 2019 at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church. Interment will follow at the Odessa II Gardens section of the Ector County Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com.
Published in Odessa American on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jorge's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now