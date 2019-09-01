|
ODESSA - Jorge Rosalio Munoz, age 66, of Odessa, passed from this life Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Medical Center Hospital. He was born Saturday, February 28, 1953 in Chihuahua, Mexico to the late Jose Socorro and Ofelia (Irigoyen) Munoz. He married Josefa Mendoza in Chihuahua, Mexico on December 30, 1976. He was a hard worker and had retired from working for Rama Fabrications as a pipefitter.
"Let me tell you one thing" - Jorge was a great husband and father who would always slip his grandkids a little cash on his way out the door. He was very supportive and was their #1 fan at his kids and grandkids sporting events. He loved barbequing and hanging out with his family. He was very competitive and he was always one upping his son. He enjoyed Dairy Queen tacos, his beer, his NFL pick ems, and reading the paper. Jorge was cool and calm, but had his jokester side as well. His smile will be sorely missed.
Those left to cherish his love and memory are his wife of 45 years: Josie Munoz of Odessa; son: Lynn Munoz and wife Yvette of Odessa; daughter: Georgina Lujan and husband Adrian of Odessa; brothers: Javier Munoz of Chihuahua, MX and Jose Socorro Munoz of El Paso; sisters: Maria Maldonado of Odessa and Rosaemma Vasquez of Chihuahua, MX; and five grandchildren: Chasity Lujan, Mariah Lujan, Adrian Isaiah Lujan, Brianna Munoz, and Gabriel Munoz.
Public visitation will be Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm with Rosary to be recited at Acres West Funeral Chapel at 7:00 pm on Monday, September 2, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Tuesday. September 3, 2019 at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church. Interment will follow at the Odessa II Gardens section of the Ector County Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com.
Published in Odessa American on Sept. 1, 2019