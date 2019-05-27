Home

Jose Alfredo "Fello The Cassette Man" Jimenez


FT. STOCKTON, TEXAS - Jose Alfredo "Fello The Cassette Man" Jimenez, 61, of Ft. Stockton, Texas, died Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in Valle De Santiago, Guanaj. Mass will be celebrated at 10am Wednesday May 29, 2019, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church , St. Joseph`s in Ft. Stockton Texas. Burial will folllow at Ft. Stockton Catholic Cemetery Fr. Lorenzo Hatch is officiating. Arrangements are by MARTINEZ FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY of Odessa, Texas.
Published in Odessa American on May 27, 2019
