ODESSA - Jose Galindo Cortez of Mexico passed away on June 19, 2020 in Odessa, TX. Funeral services will be held Tuesday June 23, 2020 at 10:00 am at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Joe Barreraz officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Jose Galindo was born in Mexico City to Pedro Galindo Anaya and Josepha Cortez Cortez on April 21, 1942. He married Mary B. Galindo on March 12, 1966 in Odessa, TX. He worked as a welder for many years with Permian Tank, OIME, Two Rivers, and Flint Construction. He was a great carpenter, very loving husband, father, and grandfather. His hobbies were maintaining his yard, trees and our mother's roses. He cherished his truck most of all. He loved and cared for everyone especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He didn't know a stranger. He was always ready to lend a hand. Jose Galindo Cortez is preceded in death by his parents and son, Adam B. Galindo. Jose Galindo Cortez is survived by his wife Mary B. Galindo, sons Ruben Galindo, Christopher Joe Galindo, Robert Galindo and his spouse Valerie Anchondo; daughter Sandra Lambardia and spouse Fabian Lambardia; his brothers Ricardo Galindo and Gabriel Galindo; sisters Sabina Galindo Cortez and Marcela Galindo Galindo. He had eleven grandkids and 14 great grandkids that he loved and enjoyed. Pallbearers will be Robert Rios, Joe Angel Galindo, Christopher Joe Galindo, Jacob Lambardia, Owen Galindo, and John Michael Quiroz. The family of Jose Galindo Cortez wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Jay Naidu and his staff for the wonderful care of our beloved father. Also, we would like to thank Dr. Thokala and staff at Permian Nephrology of Midland. Arrangements are under the direction of Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home. To sign the guestbook please go to www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on Jun. 23, 2020.