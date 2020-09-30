ODESSA - Jose Angel Garza, Sr. , 85 of Odessa, Texas passed away on September 23, 2020.He was born in Glen Flora, Texas to Jose and Angelita Garza on November 17, 1934. He moved to Odessa, Texas in 1955. He married Lucia Palomino on May 18, 1956. Jose Angel Garza, Sr. was employed with the City of Odessa in 1955 and retired in 1985. He was unable to complete his education as a child but proudly accomplished and obtained his Diploma in 1982. After retirement, he worked for Saint Joseph's and St. Anthony's Catholic churches and later retired in 2013.Jose Angel Garza, Sr. is survived by his wife, Lucia Palomino, children, Eliseo Garza, wife Elida Garza, Lupe Ramos, husband Johnny Ramos, Josie Molinar, husband- Roy Molinar, Anita Garza, husband Daniel Talavera, Lucia Marquez, husband Freddie Marquez, Joe Anthony Garza and Jose Angel Garza, Jr. He had 18 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.Jose Angel Garza, Sr. is predeceased by his parents, Jose and Angelita Garza, Brothers, Juan Arrellano, Felis Arrellano, Eliseo Garza, Seferino Garza, Catarino Garza, Eusebio Garza and sister Olivia Trevino.Pallbearers are, Eliseo Garza, Jr., Roy Molinar, Mark Molinar, David Juarez, Johnny Ramos, Jr, Jaime Juarez, Aaron Garza and Ian Garza. Honorary Pallbearers are Daniel Molinar and Nicholas Juarez.Jose Angel Garza, Sr. was the last surviving Garza sibling ~ "Our family chain is broken and nothing seems the same, but as God Calls us one by one, the chain will link again".The Garza family will receive guests for a time of visitation on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm at Odessa Funeral Home, with a Rosary being recited at 7:00 pm. Mass of a Christian burial will be held at St. Anthony's Catholic Church at 1:00 pm on Friday, October 2, 2020. Burial will follow in the Ector County Cemetery.Due to the COVID situation there will not be a fellowship after services.