ODESSA - Jose Javier Martinez Ortega, age 69, passed from this life surrounded by his loving family at his home in Odessa on Monday, September 2, 2019. He was born at La Mora ranch in Santa Fe, Del Pino, Coahuila, Mexico to Tomas and Felicita (Ortega) Martinez. He married Lilia Hernandez in Odessa on June 12, 1974 and they raised seven children together. He was skilled with his hands and worked as a diesel mechanic as well as working in construction and doing pipeline work.
Jose loved to sing and watch boxing. He was a big fan of Manny Pacquiao. He enjoyed going back visiting the La Mora ranch where he was born as much as he could and loved animals; horses, rooster, and goats. Jose cherished his grandbabies. He was a great husband, father, brother, grandfather, and great-grandfather who will be dearly missed.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife: Lilia Martinez; sons: Jose Martinez Jr. and wife Sylvia, Tommy Martinez Sr. and Ernesto Martinez and wife Cristina; daughters: Elia Olivas, Tatiana Zubia and husband Ruben, Jasmine Berzosa and husband Angel, and Taly Olivas, all of Odessa. He is also survived by three sisters: Manuela Martinez and Abelica Martinez, both of Ojinaga, MX and Lilia Mendoza of Odessa; ten grandchildren: Tiffany Martinez, Noah Martinez, Breana Martinez, Tommy Martinez Jr., Tony Martinez, Tammy Martinez, Catarino Rodriguez, Liliana Zubia, Ruben Zubia and Eliana Zubia; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Tomas and Felicita Martinez; sister: Idolina Dominguez; and his grandson: Omar "Chilo" Frias, Jr.
Rosary will be recited at Acres West on Wednesday evening at 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be at 10:00 am Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Acres West Funeral Chapel with burial to follow at Odessa II Gardens section of Ector County Cemetery.
Published in Odessa American on Sept. 4, 2019