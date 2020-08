ODESSA - Jose Jimenez Espinosa, 73, of Odessa, died Monday, August 3, 2020, in Odessa. Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Martinez Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow on Thursday, 10:00 am August 13, 2020 in Prairie Haven Cemetery in Hobb, New Mexico. Ministry Leader Misael Chavez is officiating. Arrangements are by MARTINEZ FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY of Odessa.



