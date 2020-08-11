ODESSA - Be faithful until death, and I will give you the crown of life. Revelations 2:10
Bishop Jose Espinosa Jimenez, 73, of Odessa, Texas, went home to be with our Lord and Savior, peacefully and surrounded by his loving wife, daughters and family, August 3, 2020, in Odessa, Texas.
He was born on March 19, 1947, in Vado de Cedillos, Chih., Mexico to Francisco Jimenez, and Maria del Refugio Jimenez. He married the love of his life, Ofelia Valerio Jimenez on January 16, 1970 in Pecos, Texas.
He was ordained as a Minister of the Iglesia Evangelica de Dios en Cristo Jesus, May 1978, and served as a Pastor in Seminole, Texas. In August 2000, he was ordained as Bishop of the Iglesia(s) Evangelica de Dios en Cristo Jesus for Mexico, Texas and New Mexico.
And how shall they preach, except they be sent? as it is written, How beautiful are the feet of them that preach the gospel of peace, and bring glad tidings of good things. Romans 10:15
He was a man that loved his family with all his heart but loved God's Word even more. His passion to preach the Gospel is indescribable. He was a great husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and to his church family: Pastor, counselor, role model and friend.
He was preceded in death by his parents Francisco and Maria del Refugio Jimenez, and his brother, Francisco Jimenez Jr.
He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 50 years, Ofelia Jimenez, daughters, Dalila Jimenez and Jessica Utajara and her husband Jorge Utajara, his grandchildren whom called him "Papo", Jose Jimenez Chavez, Brianna Jimenez Chavez (James Grandits), Abel Salinas and Arturo Salinas, great-grandchildren Araceli Grandits, James Grandits Jr., and great-grandbaby Grandits (2021) whom he called "Peanut".
Also surviving Bishop Jimenez are his brothers, Ismael, Ricardo (Emma), Alfredo (Elizabeth), Joel, Oscar (Consuelo) and Armando (Juana) Jimenez. Sisters, Maria Lira and Graciela (Manuel) Valerio and many nieces and nephews.
Due to Covid-19 a Pass By Visitation will be held, Monday, August 10, 2020, from 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm at Martinez Funeral Home, 1040 S. Dixie, Odessa, Texas.
His Celebration Service will be held at Martinez Funeral Home for immediate family and live streamed on the www.martinezfuneral.com
website, at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Grandson Jose Jimenez Chavez officiating. Masks must be worn at all times and following the social distancing guidelines.
Pass By Visitation, Tuesday, August 11, 2020, from 11:30 pm to 12:30 pm at Martinez Funeral Home, 1040 S. Dixie, Odessa, Texas.
Arrangements are under the direction of Martinez Funeral Home and Crematory of Odessa. Online condolences may be made at www.martinezfuneral.com
Burial will be held Thursday, August 13, 2020, at 10:00 am, at Prairie Haven Cemetery, 2101 E. Standolind Rd., Hobbs, NM. Masks must be worn at all times and following the social distancing guidelines.