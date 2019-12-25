|
ODESSA - Jose Luis "Joey" Tercero, Jr. age 39, passed away at his Odessa home on Saturday, December 14, 2019. He was born in Torrance, CA on August 11, 1980 to Victoria Mendez and the late Jose Luis Tercero, Sr.
Joey graduated from the Career Center as a CNA in 1998 and went to school for his EMT license. He worked for Avalon Nursing home as a CNA and then as a bookkeeper for Buena Vida and again as a CNA for Parks Good Samaritan. He was an Eagles fan and loved driving around and listening to music in his truck. He was very outspoken and honest and connected well with kids, especially those who didn't have anyone. He had a passion for helping people.
Those left to cherish his love and memory are his mother: Victoria Mendez and husband David "S.D." and children; daughter: Serena Navarrette; sister: Melisa Tercero; brother: Anthony Jesus Tercero and wife Jackie; nephew-in-law: Jaime Padilla; three nieces: Alexis, Jaslynne, and Mylie Tercero; and extended family.
He is preceded in death by his dad: Jose Luis Tercero Sr.; sister: Jennifer Maria "Jenny" Tercero; paternal grandparents: Ricardo and Agripina Huertas Tercero; maternal grandparents: John Laverne Clements and Mary Louise White Tullock; and his son: King Zeus Acosta Tercero.
Memorial services will be at 2:00 pm, on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Acres West Funeral Chapel, officiated by Father Ryan Rojo. Joey will be buried with his father the following day, Friday, December 27, 2019 at 9:00 am at Rose Hill Gardens section of Ector County Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com.
Published in Odessa American on Dec. 25, 2019