Home

POWERED BY

Services
Acres West Funeral Chapel & Crematory
8115 W. University Blvd.
Odessa, TX 79764
(432) 381-9000
Memorial service
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Acres West Funeral Chapel
8115 W. University Blvd
Odessa, TX
View Map
Burial
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
Rose Hill section of Ector County Cemetery.
Resources
More Obituaries for Jose Tercero
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jose Luis "Joey" Tercero Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jose Luis "Joey" Tercero Jr. Obituary
ODESSA - Jose Luis "Joey" Tercero, Jr. age 39, passed away at his Odessa home on Saturday, December 14, 2019. He was born in Torrance, CA on August 11, 1980 to Victoria Mendez and the late Jose Luis Tercero, Sr.

Joey graduated from the Career Center as a CNA in 1998 and went to school for his EMT license. He worked for Avalon Nursing home as a CNA and then as a bookkeeper for Buena Vida and again as a CNA for Parks Good Samaritan. He was an Eagles fan and loved driving around and listening to music in his truck. He was very outspoken and honest and connected well with kids, especially those who didn't have anyone. He had a passion for helping people.

Those left to cherish his love and memory are his mother: Victoria Mendez and husband David "S.D." and children; daughter: Serena Navarrette; sister: Melisa Tercero; brother: Anthony Jesus Tercero and wife Jackie; nephew-in-law: Jaime Padilla; three nieces: Alexis, Jaslynne, and Mylie Tercero; and extended family.

He is preceded in death by his dad: Jose Luis Tercero Sr.; sister: Jennifer Maria "Jenny" Tercero; paternal grandparents: Ricardo and Agripina Huertas Tercero; maternal grandparents: John Laverne Clements and Mary Louise White Tullock; and his son: King Zeus Acosta Tercero.

Memorial services will be at 2:00 pm, on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Acres West Funeral Chapel, officiated by Father Ryan Rojo. Joey will be buried with his father the following day, Friday, December 27, 2019 at 9:00 am at Rose Hill Gardens section of Ector County Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com.
Published in Odessa American on Dec. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -