Jose N. Guevara
1926 - 2020
FORT STOCKTON - Jose N. Guevara entered rest on November 27,2020. He was born on January 14, 1926, to Carlos Guevara and Saloma Natividad.

Jose was a very hardworking man at several ranches and in construction. He was a wonderful provider for his family, a loving father, and adored his grandchildren and great grandchildren. His wonderful storytelling of his adventurous life will be remembered by family for years to come.

Survivors include children Jose Guevara and wife, Elva, of Fort Stockton, Texas, Rosario Dominguez, and husband, Lupe, of Fort Stockton, Texas, Librada Maldonado, and husband, Tony, of Odessa, Texas, Jesusita Salgado, and husband Alonzo, of Odessa, Texas, Norma Pepper, and husband Larry, of Odessa, Texas, Rosa Pena, and husband Joey, of Alice, Texas, Ricardo Guevara, and wife, Dalia, of Pasadena, Texas, and Carmen Arriaga, and husband, Roger, of Elote, Texas; brother Jesus Guevara; sister Nina Zuniga; and eighteen grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren.

Preceding him in death were his parents; wife Paz F. Guevara; brothers Domingo Guevara, and Ramon Guevara; sisters Nicolas Aguilar, Angelica Guevara, Manuela Guevara, Jacnita Guevara, Cruz Guevara, and Lola Aguilar.

Rosary will be on Friday, December 4th, from 1-2PM, at Our Lady of Guadalupe, Downtown Campus, Fort Stockton, Texas with service to follow at 2PM. Burial will follow at the Catholic Cemetery in Fort Stockton, Texas.

Due to Coronavirus our occupancy is limited at all location.

Published in Odessa American on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Saint Joseph Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home - Fort Stockton
301 North Main St.
Fort Stockton, TX 79735
(432) 336-3939
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
