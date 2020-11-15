ODESSA - Jose Z. Nunez83, of Odessa, Texas passed away on November 10, 2020. Jose was born in Eagle Pass, Texas on September 3, 1937 to the late Catalina and Bernabe Nunez. He married the love of his life, Eva Navarrette on August 22, 1958. They were married for 43 years until the time of her death in 2001.He worked for the City of Odessa for numerous years. He also worked as a Truck Driver. Jose enjoyed listening to music. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.Jose is survived by his children, Dorothy (Rene) Rodriquez, Barney (Irene) Nunez and Dimitri Nunez. His grandchildren, Chris (Adonica) Nunez, David Nunez, Cathy (Jimmy) Baeza, Jennifer Nunez, Nikki (Virgil) Mancha, Regina Aguilera, Michael Aguilera and Paul Nunez. He is also survived by 19 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 5pm-9pm at Odessa Funeral Home, with a Rosary will being recited at 7pm. Mass of a Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 10am at St. Anthony's Catholic Church. Burial will follow in the Ector County Cemetery.