ODESSA, TEXAS - Jose Ocon Quezada, 76, of Odessa, Texas, died Tuesday, October 13, 2020, in Odessa, Texas. Chapel Service will be held at 10:00 AM October 21, 2020, at Martinez Funeral Home & Crematory Chapel. Burial to follow at Ector County Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 9AM-9PM at Martinez Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements are by Martinez Funeral Home & Crematory of Odessa, Texas.



