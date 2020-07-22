MIDLAND - Jose (Joe) Rheude Chavez, loving Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather passed at the age of 69 at Midland Memorial Hospital. He was born on March 10, 1951 in Pecos, Texas to the late Antonio R. and Maria (Rheude) Chavez. Joe had one brother Benito Chavez and three sisters Maria Louisa (Malicha) Sais of Andrews, Teresa Chavez, and Isabel Chavez also of Odessa.
He was preceded in death by his brother Ernesto (Neto) Chavez of Pecos, and sisters Beda Machuca, Josefina (Josie) Antillon, and Susana Perkins of Odessa. He married his loving wife Ysavel Rodriguez Chavez on January 7, 1972 and raised four children Kennedy Chavez, Stanley Chavez, DesaRae Nieto, and Jacob Chavez, all of Midland. He had 11 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Joe was a 1970 high school graduate from Pecos High School and later was drafted to the US Army in 1971 where he served two years stationed in Germany and was honorably discharged. Soon after, he started his career as a truck driver where he spent 41 years in the oil field industry and was well known by many. Joe loved the San Antonio Spurs and the Dallas Cowboys. He always had a passion for horses and enjoyed any and all horse races. Joe enjoyed watching Pastor Hagee on Sunday mornings, loved God and enjoyed hearing his word, and leaned on him for guidance and support. He was known for his infectious smile, big heart, and most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.
Viewing will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 21 and from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel in Midland, Texas on Thursday July 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., with interment following at Serenity Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland.
