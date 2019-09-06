|
ODESSSA - Joseph Bryan Griffith, 40, of Odessa was received into the arms of Jesus on Saturday, August 31, 2019 in Odessa, Texas.
Memorial Services will be at 1:00 pm, Friday September 6, 2019 at First Baptist Church Odessa with Pastor Byron McWilliams officiating.
Joe was born in Odessa, Texas to Gary and Sharon Griffith on September 13, 1978. He graduated from Odessa High School in 1997. He married, Becky Griffith, his junior high crush and high school sweetheart in December 1998. He graduated from The University of Texas of The Permian Basin in 2001.
Joe was incredibly gifted and talented. He believed every part of his life and abilities were given by God, to be used for His glory. And, Joe was faithful to do just that. Joe is remembered as a fun and caring teacher, who made a tremendous impact on students while teaching math at Goddard Junior High in MISD for 8 years.
Before starting his teaching journey, he was privileged to work in areas that he was both skilled in and passionate about, such as radio, television and as an assistant golf pro at Odessa Country Club. He has been blessed to be an employee and part of the B-Line Filter & Supply family since 2012.
Joe was honored to use his Mass Communications Degree to follow God's will by serving in his church home's television ministry for seven years, under the godly leadership of Richard Kelly and alongside his fellow brothers in Christ, that he deeply loved.
He is finally able to meet his beloved grandfather Perry Griffith Sr., who preceded him in death along with his loving wife Irene Griffith and cherished grandparents Jerry and Eve Laughlin.
Joe is survived by his wife Becky and his two beautiful children that his world revolved around, Allison and Zachary. Loving sisters Carla Byrne (Chris) and Marcy Askins (Jeff), parents, Gary and Sharon Griffith. Loving mother and father in-law, Kirk and Toni Cummins, sister-in-law Christina Fowler (Zack). Nephew Garrett Payne (Marisa), nieces JoLynne McCarley (Tony), Jynsea McGuire (Edward) and Delaney Byrne. Great nieces and nephews Bayleigh, Brooklynn, Brenton, Bentlee and Jaxon. He was surrounded in life by an unimaginable number of friends, including lifelong friends and best of the best of friends: William Nall (Kyrsten), Chris Nall (Becca), Kevin Chance (Jamie) and his second mom's Pam Nall and Regina Chance. Many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family with hilarious Joe stories.
There are not enough words to adequately express the joy it has been to be known and loved by Joe. He was fiercely loyal, protective and loving to his friends and family. Joe was devoted to representing Christ well and that made him a treasured husband, father, son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. He loved and led his family well and would be so very proud of his wife and children and the extraordinary grace and strength they have shown in loss.
Joe was well-known for his sharp and brilliant sense of humor. He made all of life an opportunity for laughter. He was the light of every room and the life of every party, with exhaustive dad jokes, song lyrics and movie quotes for days. Everyone was drawn to Joe and he warmly welcomed them all.
Joe would try to quiet our tears, comfort and make us smile, even now. He would remind us that he is finally seeing his Lord and Savior, face to face. He is seeing every promise kept, every word made true, every secret thing of Heaven, revealed. Joe is rejoicing in the gift of his eternal salvation, rejoicing that no man ever has brought death, defeat or a grave, that Christ did not conquer and overcome. Joe's crown is heavy with jewels and his heart is full of joy.
Joe has served God faithfully and wholly. We know that when Joe entered Heaven, the Lord met him with these words: "Well done, good and faithful servant! You have been faithful with few things; I will put you in charge of many things. Come and share your Master's happiness!"
We ache in your absence, are cheered in your memory and anticipating sweet reunion. We are comforted today to know that the God you see now, sees us still.
We would like to acknowledge the many faithful friends of Joe who have ministered to his family during this time and honored his memory, so very well. There are too many to list, but please know that every gesture has been needed and appreciated. We would also like to thank the heroic and selfless efforts made by the first responders OPD and MPD and the medical team at Medical Center that worked tirelessly to help and heal. Lastly, we must acknowledge the absolute necessity of the Body of Christ. It is a gift given by Christ Himself, for days like these. Thank you to Antioch Christian Church and First Baptist Church of Odessa.
We have been so blessed and humbled by the outpouring of love and support. It has been a tremendous source of encouragement.
Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign his guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on Sept. 6, 2019