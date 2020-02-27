|
RATLIFF CITY, OK - Ratliff City - Celebration of Life Services for Mr. Joseph Daniel "Dan" Settles, age 80, of Ratliff City, are scheduled for 1:00 PM Monday, March 2, 2020 at the Tussy Cemetery with Rev. Sid Bazzrea officiating. Visitation and viewing will be held Friday evening February 28, 2020 at Alexander Gray Funeral Home of Ratliff City. Dan was born on March 19, 1939 in Centralia, IL to the late Mr. Daniel Ingram Settles and Mrs. Lucille Fern (Murdock) Settles. He departed this life on Monday, February 24, 2020 at a healthcare facility in Lawton. He was raised primarily in Odessa, TX and graduated from Odessa High School with the Class of 1957. Dan excelled on the basketball court in High School and while in the Army. He joined the United States Army and proudly served in the Korean and Vietnam Wars. Mr. Settles married Cynthia Keen on April 19, 1995 in New Orleans, LA. After receiving his honorable discharge from the Army Mr. Settles began a lifelong career in the oilfield and later in Oilfield sales. He retired from FMC in 1998 . Afterwards he served as a consultant doing oilfield work in China and Iraq. Dan also enjoyed playing golf and working in his shop. He was a member of the Countyline Baptist Church.Mr. Settles is preceded in death by his parents; a son, Gary Settles; and a brother, Tim Settles.Dan leaves behind his loving wife, Cynthia Settles of the home; three children, Mike Settles of Seattle, WA, Shelby Reynoldson of Orondo Town, WA, and Elizabeth Knollenberg of Dallas, TX; sister, Mary Ann Melton and her husband Joe of Minnesota; two grandchildren, Daniel and Sam; Numerous other family members and a host of friends. Honorary bearers will be Charles Murdock, James Lane, Sid Bazzrea, Stan Schafer, Lester Moore, Danny Briscoe and Harold Forshee. Online condolences can be made at alexanderfuneralhome.org.
Published in Odessa American on Feb. 27, 2020