ODESSA - Joseph Granado, 36, of Odessa, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, November 26 in Odessa, Texas.
Visitation will be from 1:00PM to 5:00PM on Tuesday, December 3 at Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home.
Rosary will be held at 7:30PM on Tuesday, December 3 at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00PM on Wednesday, December 4 at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church with Fr. Fernando Bonilla officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Joseph was born in Odessa, Texas to Joe L. and Blanca Granado on November 5, 1983. He attended Odessa High School Class of 2002 where he played football. He graduated from Texas State University, and he was a Partner at Apex Express Car Wash. He served in CERS (Comunidades Evangelizadoras para la Reconciliacion y el Servicio), Catecismo, Grupo de Evangelizacion and Faith Sharing Group at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church. Joseph served the Odessa/Midland community by mentoring youth, helping the homeless, volunteering at the West Texas Food Bank, Permian Basin Rehab Center, Meals on Wheels and other organizations in the Permian Basin. Joseph had a loving and caring soul, and tender heart who loved to serve.
Joseph is survived by brothers Joe Alex Granado and Xavier J. Granado, sister Gabriela M. Granado, and parents Joe L. and Blanca Granado.
Pallbearers will be Joe L. Granado, Joe Alex Granado, Xavier J. Granado, Adam Castro, Landry Thompson and Ali Jabur.
Arrangements are under the direction of Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home.
Published in Odessa American on Dec. 1, 2019