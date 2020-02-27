|
ODESSA, TX - Joseph L "Joe" Rickard, 78, of Odessa, passed from this life Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Odessa Regional Medical Center. He was born Wednesday, April 23, 1941 in Farmington, MO to the late Roscoe and Cille (Sherlock) Rickard.
Joe enjoyed dancing every Thursday and Saturday night with his Senior Citizens Group. He proudly served in the US Army and loved to read and talk about politics. Joe enjoyed fishing and never turned down an adventure. He worked in the oil and gas industry from the early 1960's until retirement. Joe loved his family and friends and always had a funny story to tell. He will be missed dearly by many.
Those left to cherish his love and memory are his daughter: Susie Chacon (David) of Odessa, TX; his son: Chuck O'Dell (Amanda) of Snyder, TX; special companion: Brenda Sigby of Monahans, TX; sisters: Clara Jean Busenbark (Gary) of Park Dale, MO, Dorothy Dugal (Dick) of Branson, MO, Rosemary Thompson of Arnold, MO, and Martha Terrill (William) of Gaithersburg, MD; grandchildren: Callie Marsh (Randy) and Mindy Chacon (Drew), both of Odessa, TX; great-grandchildren: Seth Marsh, Chasey Marsh, Briana Levario, and Presley Chacon, all of Odessa, TX; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
He is preceded in death by his wife: Doris Virginia (O'Dell) Rickard; parents; brothers: Bernard and Jimmy; and sisters: Carolyn, Ruth and Donna Marie.
The family will receive guests at the funeral home Thursday evening from 6 - 8:00 pm. Funeral Services will be 1:00 pm Friday, February 28, 2020 at Acres West Funeral Chapel. Interment is to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Jimmy Braswell officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West. Condolences for the family may be directed to acreswestfuneral.com.
Published in Odessa American on Feb. 27, 2020