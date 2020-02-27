Home

POWERED BY

Services
Acres West Funeral Chapel & Crematory
8115 W. University Blvd.
Odessa, TX 79764
(432) 381-9000
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Acres West Funeral Chapel & Crematory
8115 W. University Blvd.
Odessa, TX 79764
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
1:00 PM
Acres West Funeral Chapel & Crematory
8115 W. University Blvd.
Odessa, TX 79764
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Rickard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Lawrence "Joe" Rickard


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Lawrence "Joe" Rickard Obituary
ODESSA, TX - Joseph L "Joe" Rickard, 78, of Odessa, passed from this life Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Odessa Regional Medical Center. He was born Wednesday, April 23, 1941 in Farmington, MO to the late Roscoe and Cille (Sherlock) Rickard.

Joe enjoyed dancing every Thursday and Saturday night with his Senior Citizens Group. He proudly served in the US Army and loved to read and talk about politics. Joe enjoyed fishing and never turned down an adventure. He worked in the oil and gas industry from the early 1960's until retirement. Joe loved his family and friends and always had a funny story to tell. He will be missed dearly by many.

Those left to cherish his love and memory are his daughter: Susie Chacon (David) of Odessa, TX; his son: Chuck O'Dell (Amanda) of Snyder, TX; special companion: Brenda Sigby of Monahans, TX; sisters: Clara Jean Busenbark (Gary) of Park Dale, MO, Dorothy Dugal (Dick) of Branson, MO, Rosemary Thompson of Arnold, MO, and Martha Terrill (William) of Gaithersburg, MD; grandchildren: Callie Marsh (Randy) and Mindy Chacon (Drew), both of Odessa, TX; great-grandchildren: Seth Marsh, Chasey Marsh, Briana Levario, and Presley Chacon, all of Odessa, TX; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

He is preceded in death by his wife: Doris Virginia (O'Dell) Rickard; parents; brothers: Bernard and Jimmy; and sisters: Carolyn, Ruth and Donna Marie.

The family will receive guests at the funeral home Thursday evening from 6 - 8:00 pm. Funeral Services will be 1:00 pm Friday, February 28, 2020 at Acres West Funeral Chapel. Interment is to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Jimmy Braswell officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West. Condolences for the family may be directed to acreswestfuneral.com.
Published in Odessa American on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -