Joseph Parker

GORDON - Joseph Newton Parker passed away peacefully in his sleep after a brief illness at Texas Health Harris in Fort Worth August 5, 2020.
Joe was born in Ranger, TX to T.N. Parker and Faye June McQueary Parker. The family lived in Gordon, TX until 1955, when they moved to Odessa. Joe attended school there and graduated from Permian High in 1973. Joe was married twice, but never had any children of his own, but he loved and was loved by his step kids. He eventually moved to Kingsland, TX for several years before returning to Odessa. He was a jack of all trades doing many things. He finally moved back to Gordon in 2015.
Joe loved all kinds of music, played the guitar, loved football and the Dallas Cowboys, enjoyed Barbecues, telling jokes, pulling pranks, golfing, fishing, and socializing with his family and friends. He was loved by all who knew him.
Joe was a lifelong Baptist and a member of Sherwood Baptist in Odessa.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his step dad Jim McKee, his brother Johnny Parker, his step son Brad Green, his brother in law Mike Woods and his nephew TC Rich.
He is survived by his siblings: Sue & Larry Jackson, Deanna & Mike Hamilton, Pam & Blake Beyer, Mary & Dennis Hamilton, Tommye Parker Woods, his step daughter Lisa Lima, several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, great-great nieces and nephews, many aunts, uncles, cousins, and host of friends
As per Joe's request, he will be cremated, and there will be no services, Donations may be made to the charity of your choice
