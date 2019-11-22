|
ODESSA - Joe C. Young, 78, after a courageous battle with chronic illness, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, in Odessa, Texas.
Joe was born November 14, 1941, in Mesa, Arizona. He was born to Joe and Ramal Young. He attended high school in Farmington, New Mexico and graduated from the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque. He and his wife Kathy celebrated 59 years of marriage on November 11th of this year.
Joe was the owner of Tripp Construction for over 40 years. He was an avid rancher who loved playing golf with his life-long buddies, watching a good thunderstorm roll in AND most of all, he loved Sunday night diners with his family.
Joe was President of the Permian Basin Oil Show from 2005-2006. He was on the board of Bank One, a member of the Odessa Chuck Wagon Gang, and a mentor to many.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Ramal Young, his infant daughter Jody Lynn and sister-in-law Royce Everett. Joe is survived by his wife, Kathy Young, his brother Wally Young, his children Katy Graves (Martin) and Jay Young; his is grandchildren Abby Jorgensen (Justin), True Graves, Lauren Young and Joseph Young, and his great-granddaughter Maggie Jorgensen, the light of his life.
Honorary pallbearers preceded him in heaven are Cecil Sneed, Dave Fitzgerald, Dubb Duff, Barney Barnett, Ed Barham, Baird McMahon.
Pallbearers will be Roy Hunt, Tom Meek, Bro Hill, Steve Thompson, Bill Massey, James Wright, and Buz Browning.
There will be a memorial service held at Crossroads Fellowship on Saturday, November 23rd at 2 pm, followed by a reception at the Odessa Country Club. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Jesus House and MCH Foundation Palliative Care.
Published in Odessa American on Nov. 22, 2019