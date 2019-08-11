|
|
AUSTIN - Our precious Mom was called to her eternal resting place beside her husband, July 14, 2019 in Austin, Texas, surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She was 96. Born in Midland, Texas. Baptized as a Methodist.
Married to Virgil (Dub) Brown on May 1, 1943; celebrated 64 years of marriage at the time of his death in 2007. Lived in Hobbs, where Dub was manager of White's Stores Inc. from 1949 until 1960 when the family transferred to Odessa,Texas where Dub continued his work as a Manager with White's. The family were members of Highland United Methodist Church there. Both moved to Austin, TX in 2001.
Jo was a full time homemaker, Mom's life long volunteer work at Highland United Methodist Church of Odessa, included: attending The Bob Hamilton Sunday School Class and occasionally teaching it; life time member of the United Methodist Women, President, Circle leader, District Pres.; Communion Committee; UMYouth Senior High sponsor; on Administrative Board; Chair of Council on Ministries. She was a great gardener of flowers and trees, turning her yard into an oasis for all creatures, turtles and cats, among the sand and limestone desert.
Preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers, Jesse Barber, Harold Barber and sister Marie (Barber) Barnett.
Survived by brother: Jim (Liz) Barber, 2 daughters: Sherry Brown, Las Cruces, NM and Linda (Brown) Schaffner (Tim), Austin, TX., grandchildren: Crystal (Schaffner) and Audi McGookey; Brandon Schaffner and Anne Davieaux, great grandsons: Vince Schaffner, Stone and Bonham Davieaux, and many nieces, nephews and Barber cousins.
Memorial service, officiating Rev. Sherry Brown, will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Ellis Funeral Home, 801 Andrews Hwy., Midland, TX. Burial beside her husband, Dub, will take place at Resthaven Memorial Park in Midland TX . Informal dress suggested.
In lieu of flowers, you are welcome to make donations to Hospice Austin, 4107 Spicewood Springs Rd. Ste 100, Austin, TX 78759, Highland U. Methodist Church,1808 N. Dixie Blvd, Odessa,TX 79761 for UMWomen and/or Youth Ministry, or Alzheimer's Disease Research,22512 Gateway Center Dr., Clarksbury, MD 20871 or .
Published in Odessa American on Aug. 11, 2019